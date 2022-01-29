Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,448,000.

EWX stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

