Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 178.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 331,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 212,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.