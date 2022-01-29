Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $1,089,000.

NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

