Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

