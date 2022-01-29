Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.54 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.