Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,079 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

