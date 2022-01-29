Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lam Research Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2023 earnings at $37.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

