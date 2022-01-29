ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $78.41 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

