Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) shares rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.18). Approximately 1,564,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,027,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.18).

ESKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Esken in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.31) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Esken in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15. The company has a market capitalization of £126.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

In related news, insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £21,428.52 ($28,910.58).

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

