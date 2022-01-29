ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%.

NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 6,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The company has a market cap of $183.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.