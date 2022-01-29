EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

