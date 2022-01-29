Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 604.2% in January

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, an increase of 604.2% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.36) to €1.30 ($1.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of EGFEY remained flat at $$0.51 during midday trading on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

