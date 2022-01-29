Evercore ISI Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Outperform

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.