EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $16.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. 2,979,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,387. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

