Evolus, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of EOLS opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

