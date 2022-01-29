Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The company had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.
Exicure Company Profile
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
