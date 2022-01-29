Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO David Alan Barta Buys 6,800 Shares

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

