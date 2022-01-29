Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 702,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 108,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

