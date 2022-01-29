F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.69.

F5 Networks stock opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

