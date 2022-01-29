Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FN opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.78.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

