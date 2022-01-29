FairCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $342,431.74 and approximately $133.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001469 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00057597 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.27 or 0.00708537 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.