Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $6,517.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

