Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 86,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 108,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $66,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,303 shares of company stock worth $8,609,732 over the last ninety days. 57.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fathom by 789.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Fathom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fathom by 1,323.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fathom by 58.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

