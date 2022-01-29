Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Lowered to $31.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

FHI stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

