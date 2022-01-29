FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 316,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 33,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.96 and its 200-day moving average is $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

