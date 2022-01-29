Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,573.33 ($34.72).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,080 ($28.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,623.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,475.20. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,961 ($26.46) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.45.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

