Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 22,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

