Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Barclays

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal wight rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.69.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.80 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$984.32 million and a P/E ratio of 28.57.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

