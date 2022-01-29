Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Down 67.2% in January

Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNVT remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

