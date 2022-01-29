First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.59 EPS.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $19.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $750.66. 201,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $838.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.80. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $591.52 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

