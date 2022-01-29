First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $19.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $750.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,808. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $591.52 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $836.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

