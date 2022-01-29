First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

