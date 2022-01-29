First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Shares Down 0.1%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

