First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Up 7.9%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) shares shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.30. 11,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 498,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

