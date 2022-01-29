First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,049. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

