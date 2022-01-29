First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

