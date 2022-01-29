First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 757.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.