First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Natera by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Natera by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.