First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 128,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 627,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 77,206 shares during the last quarter.

FRSGU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

