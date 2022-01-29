First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 2,166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000.

Shares of DALI opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

