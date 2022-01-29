First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 245,572 shares.The stock last traded at $57.22 and had previously closed at $56.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 279,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,667,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144,451 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 386.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,697,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,678,000 after purchasing an additional 105,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103,698 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

