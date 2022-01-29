First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,839,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period.

FPX stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

