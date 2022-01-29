First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other First Western Financial news, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,789 shares of company stock worth $773,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Western Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of First Western Financial worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

