First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other First Western Financial news, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,789 shares of company stock worth $773,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
