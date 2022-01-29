FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $255.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $231.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

