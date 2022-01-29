Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Trading Up 1.2%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET)’s stock price were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 8,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 21,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.