Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.50 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £82.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Flowtech Fluidpower
