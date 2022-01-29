Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.50 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £82.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

