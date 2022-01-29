Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 5.8%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 5,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,063,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,581,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

