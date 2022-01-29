Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FCSMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.