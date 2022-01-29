Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCSMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

