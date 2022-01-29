Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.12

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.12 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 101.45 ($1.37). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 729,666 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £611.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 152.26 and a quick ratio of 152.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

