Fort L.P. Buys 14,782 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nielsen by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,779,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190,318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 3,261,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at $5,864,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

